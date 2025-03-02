Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Trading Down 10.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) traded down 10.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. 297,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 503% from the average session volume of 49,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Midland Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

About Midland Exploration

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

