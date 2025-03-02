Mitchell Capital Management Co. Invests $3.98 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,653 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,069,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.00.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $642.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $721.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $768.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.48 and a 52-week high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

