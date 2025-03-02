Mitchell Capital Management Co. Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,901 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,546,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,901 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $129,702,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,978 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average is $74.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

