Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 2,629 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 117,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of UBS stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.