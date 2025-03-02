MMA Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

MMA Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,377 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 2.3% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

