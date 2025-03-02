MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 14,403 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MMA Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,403 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,813,061,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,389 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,568,883,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $597.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $593.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

