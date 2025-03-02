MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 30,944 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MMA Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.