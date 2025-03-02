MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 5,239 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MMA Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.37. The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

