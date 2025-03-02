MMA Asset Management LLC Takes $531,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $354.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

