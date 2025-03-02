Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 800 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pool by 22.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,886,000 after purchasing an additional 232,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pool by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 565,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pool by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $152,249,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.00.

Pool Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $347.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.50. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pool news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

