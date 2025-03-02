Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 31,474 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,474 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.18.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

