Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $26,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,777,000 after buying an additional 3,641,490 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,225,000 after purchasing an additional 698,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,598 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,453,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,014,000 after purchasing an additional 542,698 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.68 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.34.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

