MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MLTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1,269.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 42,980 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 72,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

