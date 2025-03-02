Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Down 16.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) fell 16.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 214.51 ($2.70). 8,711,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 450% from the average session volume of 1,583,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.22).

MGAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 320 ($4.02) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.09) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £604.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 265.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 270.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 6.17%. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

