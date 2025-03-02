Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Down 16.2% – Here’s Why

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) traded down 16.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 214.51 ($2.70). 8,720,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 1,583,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.22).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGAM. Citigroup raised their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.09) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 320 ($4.02) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £604.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 265.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 270.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 6.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

