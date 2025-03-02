Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Buys 68,963 Shares of Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDLV)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDLV – Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,963 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDLV opened at $27.69 on Friday. Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79.

Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

About Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF

The Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF (MDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed, large-cap companies believed to be undervalued. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria. MDLV was launched on Apr 26, 2023 and is managed by Morgan Dempsey.

