Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $269,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 135.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 112,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $180.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

