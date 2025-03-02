Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,798,000 after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 409,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,455,000 after acquiring an additional 74,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Transcat
In other Transcat news, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $92,424.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,108.20. This trade represents a 169.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Transcat Price Performance
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Transcat had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer cut Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Transcat from $126.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Transcat from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on Transcat
About Transcat
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
