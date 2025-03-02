Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 44,994 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.9 %

PSX stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.80. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

