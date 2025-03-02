Motiv8 Investments LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,980,000 after acquiring an additional 111,570 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 510.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 60,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 50,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.04. The firm has a market cap of $397.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

