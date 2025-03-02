Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Short Interest Update

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the January 31st total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Moving iMage Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Moving iMage Technologies stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.58. 18,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.37. Moving iMage Technologies has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.55.

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

