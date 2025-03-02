Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139,000 shares trading hands.
Multi-Metal Development Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The firm has a market cap of C$10.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49.
Multi-Metal Development Company Profile
Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.
Further Reading
