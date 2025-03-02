Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,030,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,115,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $698.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $698.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $868.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $642.00 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

