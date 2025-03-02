MXC Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One MXC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. MXC has a total market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $530,446.50 worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90,601.61 or 0.97728614 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,410.97 or 0.93208325 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/moonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @moonchain_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MXC is www.moonchain.com. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/@moonchain_com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,664,965,800. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00301058 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $491,878.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

