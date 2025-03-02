Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 68.20 ($0.86), with a volume of 914246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.84).

Naked Wines Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 52.53. The company has a market capitalization of £50.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Naked Wines (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX (8.80) (($0.11)) EPS for the quarter. Naked Wines had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Naked Wines plc will post 1.4166456 EPS for the current year.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

