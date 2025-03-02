National Pension Service Acquires New Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 670,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,642,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 567,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991,608 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,712,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,720,000 after acquiring an additional 483,491 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

NiSource Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NI opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $219,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,339.36. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

