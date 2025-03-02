Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Nature Wood Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWGL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.23. 2,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,542. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. Nature Wood Group has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Nature Wood Group Company Profile

Nature Wood Group Limited, an integrated forestry company, engages in management and harvesting, and down-stream wood-processing and distribution activities. It operates in two divisions, Direct Purchase and Original Design Manufacturer Services; and Manufacturing segments. The company offers a range of products, including logs, decking and flooring products, sawn timber, recycled and synthesized charcoal, machine-made charcoal, and essential oils.

