Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Trading Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.12. 1,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.