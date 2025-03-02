NetMind Token (NMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $75.85 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, NetMind Token has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. NetMind Token has a total market cap of $75.85 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetMind Token token can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00001969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,670.37 or 0.99734800 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,421.58 or 0.99445171 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 144,080,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,844,853 tokens. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 144,080,375.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 1.69681212 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $1,618,974.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

