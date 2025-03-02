Nexo Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.21 Billion (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Nexo token can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $11.73 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001081 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88,467.70 or 0.98371597 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86,411.00 or 0.96084644 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About Nexo
Nexo’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.com/blog. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.com.
Buying and Selling Nexo
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.