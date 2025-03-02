NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after buying an additional 1,525,436 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,714,000 after buying an additional 41,328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,098,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,481,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 445,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,340 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE opened at $70.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

