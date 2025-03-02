Noble Wealth Management PBC Invests $144,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,017,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,708,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

