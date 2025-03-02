Norden Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Norden Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after buying an additional 2,884,331 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,852,000 after buying an additional 1,848,371 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,732.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,748,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,660,000 after buying an additional 1,652,751 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,490.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 576,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after buying an additional 540,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after buying an additional 534,982 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

