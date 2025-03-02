Norden Group LLC Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Norden Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $597.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $601.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.