Norden Group LLC Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Norden Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock opened at $597.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $601.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
