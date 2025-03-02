Norden Group LLC Invests $9.52 Million in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 99,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,522,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Norden Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,847,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after buying an additional 23,006 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $13,255,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,782,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 31,606 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $96.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.78. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $101.87. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

