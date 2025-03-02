Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Up 0.1 %

Novartis stock opened at $109.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $222.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

