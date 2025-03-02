NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Shares Up 7.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Free Report) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $32.03. 52,120 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $502.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUDM. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 29,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000.

About NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

