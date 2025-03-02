Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the January 31st total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
NAC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. 438,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,888. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
