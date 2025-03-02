Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the January 31st total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

NAC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. 438,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,888. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 850,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,428 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $128,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $529,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

