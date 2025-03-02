Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.61. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 2,802,687 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocean Power Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $87.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 264,382 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 328,000 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations.

