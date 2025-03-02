OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OCCIN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1094 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.