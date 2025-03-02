Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for 1.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $121,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,094,000 after purchasing an additional 750,073 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,221,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,068,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,983,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,324,000 after buying an additional 279,946 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $176.50 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

