Oliver Tant Buys 7,500 Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Stock

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Tant bought 7,500 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £21,375 ($26,883.41).

Oliver Tant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

On Friday, December 6th, Oliver Tant bought 12,500 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £45,125 ($56,753.87).

B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 1.1 %

LON BME opened at GBX 277.70 ($3.49) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a one year low of GBX 254.60 ($3.20) and a one year high of GBX 561.80 ($7.07). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 323.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 374.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.05.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a 500.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 349 ($4.39) to GBX 320 ($4.02) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC set a 640.00 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a 660.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 546.83 ($6.88).

Get Our Latest Research Report on BME

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.