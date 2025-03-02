Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.19 and last traded at $46.51, with a volume of 5099921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.12.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.39.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.