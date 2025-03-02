Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter worth $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 442.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

NASDAQ AVT opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

