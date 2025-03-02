Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 20.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.88.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

