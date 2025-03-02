Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $211.98 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $218.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

