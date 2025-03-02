Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of STAG stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. Research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 143.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

