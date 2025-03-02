Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 191 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 91,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 676.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Parsons from $125.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Parsons from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

NYSE PSN opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $114.68.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

