Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,604,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of APi Group by 1,106.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 643,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,140,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.55. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

