Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 496 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $441.37 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $459.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

